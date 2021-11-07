Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will announce $682.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $656.85 million and the highest is $707.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $586.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

