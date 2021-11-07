Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $9.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.56. 2,465,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,559. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,346,462 shares of company stock valued at $536,739,772. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $2,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 148,032 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,502,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

