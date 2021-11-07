Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of -$3.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.82) and the highest is ($3.59). Vail Resorts posted earnings of ($3.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $372.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.12. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $373.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 116.17%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

