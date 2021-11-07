Analysts Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $63.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 44.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sealed Air by 10.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

