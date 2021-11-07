Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target at C$160.81

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$160.81.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 price objective (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

TSE:CM traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$148.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$142.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$100.94 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The stock has a market cap of C$66.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.34 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 14.3900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.70%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,976. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275.

