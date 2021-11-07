Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $18.07

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 1,026,870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.