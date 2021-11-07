Analysts Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) PT at $24.64

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OCFC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 380,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 125.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

