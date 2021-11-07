Analyzing Kubient (KBNT) and The Competition

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kubient to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kubient alerts:

This table compares Kubient and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -1.96 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million 25.47

Kubient’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kubient and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 354 1912 2855 54 2.50

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.21%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% Kubient Competitors -55.63% -44.79% -5.76%

Risk & Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s rivals have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average stock price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kubient rivals beat Kubient on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.