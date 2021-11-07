Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.96.

Anaplan stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $425,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,157,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

