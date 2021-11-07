AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce $77.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.60 million and the lowest is $77.22 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $313.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. 307,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.