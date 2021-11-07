AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) versus Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Critical Analysis

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

This table compares AngioDynamics and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -11.50% 0.08% 0.06% Globus Medical 19.87% 13.99% 12.55%

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Globus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $291.01 million 4.11 -$31.55 million ($0.89) -34.80 Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.03 $102.29 million $1.81 43.32

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AngioDynamics and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 1 1 1 3.00 Globus Medical 0 2 9 0 2.82

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.40%. Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $87.73, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Globus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Summary

Globus Medical beats AngioDynamics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.