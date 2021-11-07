AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Stake Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 20.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,252,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 212,217 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $1,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

