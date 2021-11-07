ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

