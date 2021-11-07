Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) PT Raised to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $45.03 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.33 million, a P/E ratio of -109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.