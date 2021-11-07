Anshooman Aga Buys 2,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of HSC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Harsco
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
