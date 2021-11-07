Anshooman Aga Buys 2,000 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HSC opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Harsco by 867.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harsco by 48.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after buying an additional 115,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Harsco by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

