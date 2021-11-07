Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $62.36. 75,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

