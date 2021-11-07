Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,906. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.