Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.120-$2.160 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 464,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -382.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apartment Income REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Apartment Income REIT worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

