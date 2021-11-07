Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $5,568,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

