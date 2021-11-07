Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $3.10 on Top Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00004928 BTC on major exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $779,099.03 and $209,400.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

