Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 8.2% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $148,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

