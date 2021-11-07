AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,087 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in News during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in News by 274.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

