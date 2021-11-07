AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $15,607,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 136.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

VLRS opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

