AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

