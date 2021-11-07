AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2,787.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,163 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

