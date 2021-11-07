AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.