AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 235,537 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of QIAGEN worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 173.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 494,846 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in QIAGEN by 39.4% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,050,000 after acquiring an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QIAGEN by 61.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.01.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

