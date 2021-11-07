ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.71% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

ARX stock opened at C$12.87 on Friday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

