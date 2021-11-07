ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.08.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

