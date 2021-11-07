ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.78 ($46.80).

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

