ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €39.78 ($46.80).

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.