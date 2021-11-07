Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Archrock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Archrock worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.