Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

