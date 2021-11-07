Ares Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $795,009.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00083942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00082346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00099482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.97 or 0.07333237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,071.39 or 0.99450893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022078 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,166,140 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

