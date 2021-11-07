ARMOR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.40 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00083314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00083181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00100052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.44 or 0.07348172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,712.88 or 1.00761094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022142 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

