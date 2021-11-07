Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

ABG opened at $182.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $112.76 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.27.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after buying an additional 164,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

