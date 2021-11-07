Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Stake Cut by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at $56,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at $67,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AWH opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.48. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. Analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

