Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 383,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASMB. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

