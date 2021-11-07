Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 383,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ASMB. HC Wainwright began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.