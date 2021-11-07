Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Athene were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Athene by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after purchasing an additional 967,202 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $39,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.48.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.