Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Atlanticus accounts for 1.0% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $85.44 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The firm had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

