Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce $48.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.48 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $50.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $286.48 million, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $398.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 285.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.99. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

