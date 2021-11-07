Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €76.44 ($89.93).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ETR NDA traded up €0.58 ($0.68) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €75.74 ($89.11). 52,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €55.52 ($65.32) and a 52-week high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

