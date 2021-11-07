Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 633.75 ($8.28).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 610.60 ($7.98) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The stock has a market cap of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 46.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 613.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 609.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

