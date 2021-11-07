AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) & Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Head to Head Analysis

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvidXchange and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $185.93 million 25.07 -$101.25 million N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $586.37 million 19.44 $87.24 million $1.72 104.72

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AvidXchange and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $190.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Associates 17.27% 48.97% 22.39%

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats AvidXchange on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

