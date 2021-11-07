Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 767,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.29.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

