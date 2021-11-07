Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AXLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

AXLA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.