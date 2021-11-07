Axis DeFi (AXIS) Trading 69.6% Higher This Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $732,268.45 and approximately $81,012.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 69.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00102841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

