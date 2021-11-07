AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 923327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $568.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AxoGen by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AxoGen by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

