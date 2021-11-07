Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce $177.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.40 million and the lowest is $175.10 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $708.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.17 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $776.68 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $796.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 263,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,383. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

