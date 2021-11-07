Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of AX opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 30.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $917,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

