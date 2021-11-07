Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 194.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ayro were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ayro in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ayro by 83.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 211,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ayro by 423.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ayro in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYRO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.81.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative net margin of 835.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

